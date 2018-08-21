Ally Mintzer Has 14 Kills, 4 Blocks in Dos Pueblos Loss to Westlake

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos dropped a tight first set and ended up being swept by visiting Westlake in a non-league girls volleyball match on Tuesday at Sovine Gym. The scores were 27-25 25-18, 25-23.

"Westlake is a strong team, and we had some difficulty tonight taking care of little, disciplined skills that hurt us down the stretch," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said. "We had some really great moments to be proud of, but also lots of areas for us to improve and grow in."

The Chargers got a strong performance from senior middle Ally Mintzer. She put away 14 kills and had four blocks. Olivia Andrews had seven kills and a service ace, freshman outside hitter Portia Sherman added six kills and Kaylee Curtis posted five kills. Mikayla Butzke contributed three blocks and a service ace.

The Chargers fall to 1-2 on the young season.

"I have to keep reminding myself that we are still early in the season, and to be able to nitpick the things we are nitpicking in matches and practice shows the strength and potential of this squad. We're looking forward to three more big days of volleyball this week.

DP is at Newbury Park on Thursday and plays in the Santa Barbara High Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday. The Chargers open the tournament against Presentation High of San Jose.



