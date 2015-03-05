Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Alma Del Pueblo Mixed-Use Project Achieves LEED Platinum Certification

The Alma Del Pueblo mixed-use project in downtown Santa Barbara has achieved Platinum certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Homes rating system.
By Jennifer Zacharias for Alma Del Pueblo | March 5, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

Through dedicated design and construction performance, Urban Developments, the company behind the Alma Del Pueblo mixed-use project, is proud to announce that the 37-unit mixed-use development has achieved Platinum certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Homes rating system.

The development team implemented many strategies contributing to the certification, including increased building density, drought tolerant landscapes, energy efficient design and systems, indoor water conservation measures, and outstanding education and outreach programs for the building owners and the community.

“Achieving LEED Platinum certification for Alma Del Pueblo signifies our profound commitment to excellence, while offering exceptional building standards for our community and to a broader global mission,” said Marge Cafarelli, principal of Urban Developments. “We are proud to share this accomplishment with the dedicated team and partners who worked with us diligently to make this possible.”

According to the U.S. Green Building Council, only 6 percent of the total LEED-certified projects have attained a LEED Platinum certification. The distinction is reserved for building projects that earn the highest levels of green building standards in the LEED certification program, which implements practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

Project features that helped Alma Del Pueblo achieve its LEED Platinum rating include:

» Integrated project team meetings early in development, quality control of key property and construction risks, exemplary performance in water and density

» High density as an infill development project, access to public transit in excess of 125 daily rides, close proximity to parks and open space

» Drought-tolerant landscape design, 60 percent reduction in irrigation water demand, 40.2 units/acre density development

» High-efficiency irrigation systems and design, dual-flush residential water closets, very high-efficient lavatories and showerheads

» 48.3 percent improvement over Title 24 Energy Star rated residential appliances, non-HCFC refrigerant use

» Efficient framing and lumber order, renewable bamboo flooring, low VOC paints andcoatings

» Preoccupancy flush out to remove indoor toxins, interior zones have independent thermostat control, Energy Star rated exhaust fans

Alma Del Pueblo, located where the former Vons grocery store existed at Victoria and Chapala streets, has invigorated a half-block in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara’s cultural and performing arts district. Distinctly unique residential amenities include courtyards, a clubroom and private rooftop terrace for entertaining, a green roof, raised planter beds for gardening, potting shed, wine storage, bike storage and two guest rooms for homeowners’ exclusive use.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Alma Del Pueblo.

