Alma del Pueblo Puts Out the Welcome Mat for Guided Apartment Tours

Eight of the 37 residential units are already spoken for in the mixed-use development in downtown Santa Barbara

Anyone interested in buying one of 37 residential units in Alma del Pueblo can now get a glimpse inside downtown Santa Barbara’s newest mixed-use development.

Guided, appointment-only tours of model homes within the building at 34 W. Victoria St. — still shoring up final construction touches — began this month, three weeks after the opening of the Santa Barbara Public Market, an accompanying neighborhood emporium.

The project spans a half-block from Chapala Street to the eastern edge at the Christian Science Reading Room at 1301 State St.

Eight of the units built on the second and third stories of the project are spoken for, with two closing escrow next Tuesday, according to Marge Cafarelli, president of the Urban Developments real estate investment company in charge of the project.

Cafarelli showed Noozhawk around the space recently, proud of the public market’s reception so far, and grateful for the chance to focus efforts on the apartments, costing $840,000 to $2.6 million.

In the shadow of the Arlington Theatre, Alma del Pueblo adhered to a Spanish-themed design while allowing one- and two-bedroom units views of the historic landmark.

A handful of units have the same layout, she said, but most differ slightly.

After ascending in the elevator, Cafarelli walked atop the roof of the public market, dotted with wooden benches, flowers, grass seedlings and a barbecue and sink.

Residents can plant in potting boxes, or entertain in an adjacent clubroom, a 1,500 square-foot space with a kitchen, dining area, gathering area and wine cellar that can be reserved.

Strolling down tile walkways and beneath ornate balcony and railing designs, Cafarelli paused and noted the craftsmanship.

“The building is beautiful at night,” she said. “It’s really like a village.”

Stepping into a show unit, Cafarelli explained the 1,100-square-foot one-bedroom with hardwood floors boasted a powder bathroom, a bathroom off the bedroom and open kitchen layout into a dining and living area and two balconies.

Residents can use one of four gates into the complex, and park in some of the 42 spaces in the underground parking garage off Chapala Street — also available to public market customers.

Cafarelli said some buyers were from out of area, but a good mix of locals and out-of-towners were interested.

“A lot of people wanting to downsize and move downtown,” she said.

Caferelli did not give a date for when residents could move in.

The project’s restaurant piece, Full of Life Flatbread, has yet to open on Victoria Street, where there also will be a to-be-determined retail store.

Cafarelli said she was happy pieces were coming together for the Alma del Pueblo project, which has been in the making since 2008, when San Francisco-based Urban Developments bought the property, formerly a Vons supermarket.

