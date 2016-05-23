Alma del Pueblo Condos Keep Downtown Real Estate Market Brisk

Real Estate

Alma del Pueblo, the 37-unit LEED Platinum development next to Santa Barbara’s Public Market, has only seven condos remaining open to buyers, according to Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties.

“We are concluding our final sales in this award-winning development, and it has been a pleasure to be involved with such a landmark project,” she said.

Kellenberger and Tim Walsh, also with Village Properties, are the real estate agents representing Alma del Pueblo.

Situated in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, Alma del Pueblo is a leader of green building practices and Platinum certified under the LEED rating system (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design).

The entirely green community’s unique features include concierge service, wine storage, terrace and clubroom for private dining and entertaining, a rooftop garden with barbecue and raised planter beds for gardening, two guestrooms for homeowner use and bicycle storage.

Alma del Pueblo’s other distinctions include being the recipient of both the Santa Barbara President’s Award and the Hugh Peterson Award for Art in Public Places.

Three of the seven remaining new condos are available with designer furniture.

“We have had requests from buyers asking for furnished units,” Walsh said. “The buyer has the option of buying the furniture at an additional sum.”

Alma del Pueblo is located at 18 W. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara. To learn more about the property, call 805.845.4393.

Kellenberger may be reached at 805.252.2773­ or [email protected]. Walsh may be reached at 805.259.8808 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.

