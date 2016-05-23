Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Real Estate

Alma del Pueblo Condos Keep Downtown Real Estate Market Brisk

Realtors Emily Kellenberger and Tim Walsh in an Almo del Pueblo unit. The downtown-Santa Barbara development has seven furnished and unfurnished turnkey condos available for sale. Click to view larger
Realtors Emily Kellenberger and Tim Walsh in an Almo del Pueblo unit. The downtown-Santa Barbara development has seven furnished and unfurnished turnkey condos available for sale. (Village Properties photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties | May 23, 2016 | 8:55 a.m.

Alma del Pueblo, the 37-unit LEED Platinum development next to Santa Barbara’s Public Market, has only seven condos remaining open to buyers, according to Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties.

“We are concluding our final sales in this award-winning development, and it has been a pleasure to be involved with such a landmark project,” she said.

Kellenberger and Tim Walsh, also with Village Properties, are the real estate agents representing Alma del Pueblo.

Situated in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, Alma del Pueblo is a leader of green building practices and Platinum certified under the LEED rating system (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design).

The entirely green community’s unique features include concierge service, wine storage, terrace and clubroom for private dining and entertaining, a rooftop garden with barbecue and raised planter beds for gardening, two guestrooms for homeowner use and bicycle storage.

Alma del Pueblo’s other distinctions include being the recipient of both the Santa Barbara President’s Award and the Hugh Peterson Award for Art in Public Places.

Three of the seven remaining new condos are available with designer furniture.

“We have had requests from buyers asking for furnished units,” Walsh said. “The buyer has the option of buying the furniture at an additional sum.”

Alma del Pueblo is located at 18 W. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara. To learn more about the property, call 805.845.4393.

Kellenberger may be reached at 805.252.2773­ or [email protected]. Walsh may be reached at 805.259.8808 or [email protected].

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 