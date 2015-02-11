Village Properties’ Alma del Pueblo Team Sets Record for Downtown Condo Sales

Alma del Pueblo, the new sustainable living development nestled next to Santa Barbara’s Public Market, has set the record for downtown condominium sales, thanks to the four-agent team representing the all green property.

“We are looking at closing 11 out of 19 condo sales above $600,000 in downtown Santa Barbara since June 10, the date of Alma del Pueblo’s Certificate of Occupancy. This translates into having roughly 60 percent of the market share within those parameters,” said team member Emily Kellenberger, who was named one of the Top 10 agents at Village Properties in 2012 and 2013.

Pippa Davis, Elizabeth Wagner and Tim Walsh are the other agents representing the 37-unit property, whose unique amenities include two guestrooms for homeowners’ exclusive use, terrace and clubroom for private dining and entertaining, bicycle storage, rooftop garden with barbecue and raised planter beds for gardening, and wine storage.

A native of South Africa, Davis has the rare insight to the needs of international clients living outside their native country. Her extensive experience with homes of architectural significance, such as a George Washington-Smith carriage house and a Wallace Neff hacienda, complements her representation of Alma del Pueblo, a leader of green building practices and Platinum certified under the LEED for Homes rating system (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design).

Wagner, recognized as Santa Barbara’s first credentialed EcoBroker, assists and educates clients in choosing environmental options for their homes. Increased building density, drought tolerant landscapes, energy efficient design and systems, and indoor water conservation measures are a sampling of Alma del Pueblo’s sustainable features.

Walsh, a 31-year real estate veteran, has been with Village Properties since the company’s inception 19 years ago. Before being selected to the Alma del Pueblo team, he served as the Residential Listing agent for Granada Tower Residences and negotiated the highest sales price of any Santa Barbara condominium for the penthouse.

The Alma del Pueblo sales team has over 66 years of experience in Santa Barbara and Montecito real estate sales. They may be reached at 805.845.4393. Alma del Pueblo is located at 18 W. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.