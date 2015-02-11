Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:28 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Village Properties’ Alma del Pueblo Team Sets Record for Downtown Condo Sales

Alma del Pueblo is a new sustainable living development nestled next to the Santa Barbara Public Market.
Alma del Pueblo is a new sustainable living development nestled next to the Santa Barbara Public Market. (Village Properties photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Village Properties | February 11, 2015 | 9:13 a.m.

Alma del Pueblo, the new sustainable living development nestled next to Santa Barbara’s Public Market, has set the record for downtown condominium sales, thanks to the four-agent team representing the all green property.

“We are looking at closing 11 out of 19 condo sales above $600,000 in downtown Santa Barbara since June 10, the date of Alma del Pueblo’s Certificate of Occupancy. This translates into having roughly 60 percent of the market share within those parameters,” said team member Emily Kellenberger, who was named one of the Top 10 agents at Village Properties in 2012 and 2013.

Pippa Davis, Elizabeth Wagner and Tim Walsh are the other agents representing the 37-unit property, whose unique amenities include two guestrooms for homeowners’ exclusive use, terrace and clubroom for private dining and entertaining, bicycle storage, rooftop garden with barbecue and raised planter beds for gardening, and wine storage.

A native of South Africa, Davis has the rare insight to the needs of international clients living outside their native country. Her extensive experience with homes of architectural significance, such as a George Washington-Smith carriage house and a Wallace Neff hacienda, complements her representation of Alma del Pueblo, a leader of green building practices and Platinum certified under the LEED for Homes rating system (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design).

Wagner, recognized as Santa Barbara’s first credentialed EcoBroker, assists and educates clients in choosing environmental options for their homes. Increased building density, drought tolerant landscapes, energy efficient design and systems, and indoor water conservation measures are a sampling of Alma del Pueblo’s sustainable features.

Walsh, a 31-year real estate veteran, has been with Village Properties since the company’s inception 19 years ago. Before being selected to the Alma del Pueblo team, he served as the Residential Listing agent for Granada Tower Residences and negotiated the highest sales price of any Santa Barbara condominium for the penthouse.

The Alma del Pueblo sales team has over 66 years of experience in Santa Barbara and Montecito real estate sales. They may be reached at 805.845.4393. Alma del Pueblo is located at 18 W. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Village Properties.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 