Alodia Sendejas Urias of Santa Maria, 1921-2015

Posted on August 19, 2015 | 2:40 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Alodia Sendejas Urias, 93, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on Aug. 16, 2015.

Alodia was born in Richmond, California, on Oct. 22, 1921. She lived in Arcadia, California, then moved to Monrovia, California, then later moved to Guadalupe, California, in 1938, when she was 16 years old.

She later moved to Nipomo, California, then settled down in Santa Maria.

Alodia worked in the fields at John Ingles frozen plant packing broccoli in 1964. She also worked as a maid in local hotels, town and country, the Colonial Motel, Stardust, Western Motel, and Sundown Hotel.

Her religion was Catholic, and she was a home maker for 37 years.

Her father, Jose Sendejas, was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, and her mother, Guadalupe Medina Sendejas, was born in Michoacan, Mexico.

She lived with her parents for a while, then met Francisco A. Aguilar at a store called Los Amigos, then married him in Guadalupe, California, on July 22, 1944.

She later had five girls and seven boys.

She is survived by her children, Virginia U. Campos (Manuel), Johnny Urias (Juanita), Helen Ibarra from Fresno, Gloria Lopez (Ralph) from Sacramento, Frank Urias Jr., Ernest Urias, Luis Urias, Sally U. Baez (Armando), Carlos Urias, Ofelia Urias Galvan (Regino), Martin U. (Norma), Mario Urias and Carlos Urias Jr. whom she raised. There are also numerous nieces and nephews.

Jenny loved being with her family and friends at barbecues and birthday parties, and visiting her friends, especially Delia Flores.

She loved reading, and crocheting blankets, scarves, and pillow cases; she loved crocheting things for the family members.

Her favorite color is blue and she loved Mexican foods.

Alodia has three sisters, Lupe H. Sanchez, Irene Marillo, and Mary Casaies, and three brothers Albert M. Sendejas, Joe Sendejas, Ned Sendejas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Francisco Aguilar Urias in 2000; her father, Jose M. Sendejas in 2002; her mother, Guadalupe M. Sendejas in 1964; Ned Senejas in 1998; Albert Sendejas in 2000; Rudolfo M. Casares in 1997; Irene Murillo in 2006; sister-in-law Juana Sendejas in 2005; brother-in-law Natalio Sendejas in 1962; and infant Luis Urias Jr. in 1976; Gloria G. Urias in 2002; and Valentino Sendejas. She had numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids.

She will be deeply missed and loved by family and friends and those who knew her. We love you mama! We’ll miss you grandma and you’ll always be in our hearts!

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2015, at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be Friday Aug. 21, 2015, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.

