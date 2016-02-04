Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Alondra Jimenez, Jada Howard Power Santa Barbara Girls Past Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 4, 2016 | 11:27 p.m.

Alondra Jimenez scored 20 points and Jada Howard had 17, as Santa Barbara High pulled away from Dos Pueblos in the second half for a 58-41 Channel League girls basketball win on Thursday at DP’s Sovine Gym.

With Amber Melgoza sitting out her second straight game, the Dons got pushed by Dos Pueblos. The Chargers played a strong second quarter and were down 31-24 at halftime.

But Santa Barbara pulled away in the second half with some good defense. The Dons outscored DP 10-4 to take a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jimenez had five assists to go with her points and Howard dished off four assists and grabbed five rebounds. Howard was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Kimberly Gebhardt played a strong game with 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting, six rebounds and four steals.

Camila Casanueva helped keep Dos Pueblos in the game with 17 points. She drove hard to the basket and drew fouls.  She went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Sophomore forward Amber Belletti played well inside and finished with 11 points.

The Dons improve to 24-2 and 6-1 in Channel League. They host Ventura in a showdown for the league title on Monday. Dos Pueblos is 13-6, and 1-5 in league.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 