Alondra Jimenez, Jada Howard Power Santa Barbara Girls Past Dos Pueblos

Alondra Jimenez scored 20 points and Jada Howard had 17, as Santa Barbara High pulled away from Dos Pueblos in the second half for a 58-41 Channel League girls basketball win on Thursday at DP’s Sovine Gym.

With Amber Melgoza sitting out her second straight game, the Dons got pushed by Dos Pueblos. The Chargers played a strong second quarter and were down 31-24 at halftime.

But Santa Barbara pulled away in the second half with some good defense. The Dons outscored DP 10-4 to take a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jimenez had five assists to go with her points and Howard dished off four assists and grabbed five rebounds. Howard was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Kimberly Gebhardt played a strong game with 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting, six rebounds and four steals.

Camila Casanueva helped keep Dos Pueblos in the game with 17 points. She drove hard to the basket and drew fouls. She went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. Sophomore forward Amber Belletti played well inside and finished with 11 points.

The Dons improve to 24-2 and 6-1 in Channel League. They host Ventura in a showdown for the league title on Monday. Dos Pueblos is 13-6, and 1-5 in league.

