Alondra Jimenez, Michael Bryson Named Santa Barbara Round Table Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 4, 2016 | 6:04 p.m.
Basketball players Alondra Jimenez of Santa Barbara High School and Michael Bryson of UC Santa Barbara were honored as the first Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week for 2016.

The pair was recognized at the Round Table press luncheon Monday at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Jimenez, a sophomore point guard, helped the Dons win the Gold Division title at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions for the first time in several years and earned all-tournament team honors. They beat Channel League rival Ventura in the final.

At the 32-team West Coast Holiday Classic in Burbank, Jimenez scored in double figures in four of five games and had seven steals in a game, helping the Dons to a ninth-place finish.

Their only loss was against Chaminade, one of the top teams in the state.

Bryson went on a tear for UCSB during the last week of 2015.

He scored a team-high 17 points in an 83-78 win at Washington, the Gauchos’ first road win against a Pac-12 school since 2003.

Two nights later, he had career highs of 36 points and 13 rebounds in an 88-50 victory at Seattle University.

Last Saturday, he scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished off four assists in 23 minutes in an 87-46 blowout over Point Loma at the Thunderdome.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Lara Kostruba (Santa Barbara High girls water polo), Amber Melgoza (Santa Barbara High girls basketball), Sean McDonnell (Westmont basketball), Bolden Brace (Santa Barbara High basketball), Tejon Williams (SBCC basketball) and Scott Everman (San Marcos basketball).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

