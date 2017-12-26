Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Alondra Jimenez Scores 29 Points to Lead Santa Barbara Girls in Their Return to Court

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 26, 2017 | 6:58 p.m.

In its first game since Dec. 2, the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team got a career-high 29 points from Alondra Jimenez and defeated Burbank 75-57 in the opening game of the West Coast Holiday Classic at John Burroughs High in Burbank on Tuesday.

Alondra Jimenez scored a career-high 29 points. Click to view larger
Alondra Jimenez scored a career-high 29 points.

Because of the Thomas Fire, the Dons had not played for three weeks. They were supposed to play in the Gold Coast Tournament and the Tournament of Champions but both events were cancelled due to the fire and the unhealthy air quality in the area.

Tuesday’s game was just their fourth of the season.

Jimenez knocked down 5 of 11 three-point baskets and shot 50 percent for the game, making 12 of 24 shots. She also had five assists and three steals.

"She was all over the place," said coach Andrew Butcher.

Freshman Athena Saragoza scored 11 points and dished out five assists.

"She just plays with ton heart and intensity," Butcher said. "We have a good one-two punch (Jimenez and Saragoza) that's really strong. It’s fun to see."

Anais Jimenez controlled the boards, hauling 17 rebounds.

"She rebounded the heck out of the ball. It's the most (rebounds) since Amber (Melgoza), recently. That was really nice," said Butcher.

The Dons didn't have Georgetown-bound Cassandra Gordon, who is being held out because of an adminstration issue, according to Butcher. "She won't play this week, but next week, hopefully," he said.

Santa Barbara (4-0) played a solid first half, scoring 44 points. It outscored Burbank 24-14 in the second quarter to take a 44-28 lead at halftime.

The Dons play El Rancho on Wednesday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

