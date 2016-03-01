Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Along Comes Hope Presents ‘Comedy for a Cause’ With Andrew Kennedy

By Jen Silva for Along Comes Hope | March 1, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

Comedy Central’s Andrew Kennedy is coming to San Luis Obispo to perform live at a comedy show to help fight cancer.

Along Comes Hope presents “Comedy for a Cure” featuring Andrew Kennedy Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the San Luis Obispo Country Club at 255 Country Club Drive.

The night will start with a reception at 6:30 p.m. with the comedy show ending at 9 p.m.

“We are excited to bring this high energy fundraising event with talent like our comedian, Andrew Kennedy to SLO,” CEO and Founder of Along Comes Hope Jenny Mulks Wieneke said. “The fact that he's dedicating his time to help support our kids with cancer reflects his passion to support our mission. They say laughter is the best medicine! I say laughter and supporting our kids fighting cancer are the steps to a cure!"

The tickets for “Comedy for a Cure” are $45 and include pizza, popcorn, a drink ticket for beer or wine and an opportunity to take fun photos in a photobooth. There will be raffle tickets for purchase upon arrival with prizes from local businesses all around San Luis Obispo.

Kennedy’s comedy act is voted one of Comedy Central’s Top 20. He was also voted number one in the “Comedy Central’s Standup Showdown.” All proceeds from the comedy night benefit kids fighting cancer with Along Comes Hope.

To purchase tickets for “Comedy for a Cause” please visit www.alongcomeshope.com/events/comedy. For more information about the event email Jenny at [email protected].

Jen Silva represents Along Comes Hope.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 