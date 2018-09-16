Along with Beach Trash, Coastal Cleanup Day Volunteers Collect Key Data and Details

Ocean Conservancy’s annual outing helps beautify beaches and waterway throughout Santa Barbara County, but analysis proves just as helpful to organizers

Hundreds of volunteers joined this year’s hunt for trash as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Lis Benson helps clean up Santa Barbara’s East Beach during the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Volunteers converged on Santa Barbara’s East Beach and dozens of other beaches throughout Santa Barbara County on Saturday during the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of volunteers helped tidy beaches and picked up trash along inland waterways across Santa Barbara County as part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday morning.

Volunteers hit more than 30 beaches and creeks on the list this year.

The Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Explore Ecology coordinated the three-hour cleanup at Santa Barbara’s East Beach, El Capitán State Beach, the Ellwood Mesa Bluffs in Goleta, Goleta Beach, Gaviota State Park, Guadalupe Dunes, Hammond’s Beach, Haskell’s Beach, Hollister Ranch, the streets in Isla Vista, Jelly Bowl Beach, Jalama Beach, Leadbetter Beach, Lookout Park, Refugio State Beach, Rincon Beach, Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria, Smugglers Cove on Santa Cruz Islands, Tajiguas Beach, Santa Barbara’s West Beach and Zanja De Cota Creek in Santa Ynez.

The volunteer effort is a local and international single-day event held in September. Each year, volunteers throughout California remove millions of pounds of recyclables and trash from beaches, creeks, lakes and waterways.

People are equipped with bags for the trash and gloves to protect their hands, and organizers provide them with data cards so they can tally what is collected.

Ocean Conservancy collects the data from the day’s dump.

“It’s a unique event in which the community can work hand-in-hand with scientists to make an impact and all be part of the solution to marine pollution,” Jackie Hunt, interpretation coordinator at Santa Barbara Museum Of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf, told Noozhawk.

“We are not just collecting debris, we are counting it, and what we are finding are trends of debris.”

Hunt has been a Coastal Cleanup site leader for 10 years. On Saturday, she was at East Beach, which had more than 80 volunteers participating.

“Because this area is open for the community and visitors, we want it to be pristine,” she said. “People should be aware that any piece of marine debris that falls on the shoreline could be swallowed by an animal. Any piece of debris that you pick up at any time — you’re an ocean hero, and you’re saving the life of an ocean animal.”

According to Ocean Conservancy, the top 10 items collected for the 2017 Coastal Cleanup were cigarette butts, food wrappers, plastic beverage bottles, plastic bottle caps, plastic grocery bags, other plastic bags, straws and stirrers, plastic take-out/away containers, plastic lids and foam take-out/away containers.

“Plastic bags are now pieces of microplastic that we are finding on the beach,” Hunt said. “More cigarette butts are being found on beaches now, and it’s all important to creating legislation or awareness to actually have real counts of what’s happening on every beach, and compare that to previous years.”

Josh Benson, president and founder of the Santa Barbara nonprofit Tomorrows Green, helped organize the large volunteer day near the East Beach volleyball courts. Tomorrows Green is a youth-led environmental organization that hosts events like beach cleanups and tree plantings.

Members of Tomorrows Green volunteered for the third year.

“Our beaches are one of the biggest concentrations of trash that you can find in the city,” said Benson, a 16-year-old Dos Pueblos High School student. “We all enjoy the beaches, and it’s a token in Santa Barbara.”

Last year, organizers say, more than 1,000 volunteers removed 4,635 pounds of trash and more than 1,400 pounds of recyclables at 29 locations during the event.

Saturday’s cleanup kicked off the 19th annual Creek Week, which offers events and activities for all ages throughout Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara. Creek Week is a celebration of area watersheds, and an opportunity for community members to learn about creeks and the ocean through hands-on activities and volunteer gatherings.

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, Santa Barbara County’s Project Clean Water, the cities of Carpinteria and Goleta, UC Santa Barbara and Explore Ecology.

Included in the week-long calendar of events will be guided nature walks, restoration project tours, bird walks and more. Click here for more event information.

“It’s an opportunity for outreach in the community to highlight the natural wonders and beauty of the area, and educate the public,” said Cameron Benson, Santa Barbara’s Creeks Division manager.

