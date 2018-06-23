Alpha Names DeeDee Barthelmess an Associate Director

DeeDee Barthelmess is the new associate director of development at Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara. She will be assisting fundraising initiatives to support the organization, which was founded in 1953.

Alpha Resource Center currently serves some 2,200 families, providing support for families with children with intellectual and developmental disabilities of all ages and owns and operates three thrift stores.

Barthelmess grew up immersed in the Alpha family attending events with her parents and grandparents, Bob and Ruth Kallman, who were instrumental in the 1950s and '60s with the acquisition of the site and building of Alpha Resource Center on Cathedral Oaks Road.

Barthelmess said she is anxious to continue the family legacy and make a difference in the Santa Barbara community.

She earned her BA in liberal studies from Antioch University of Santa Barbara and earned her MS in counseling and guidance from California Lutheran University. Her career started in counseling in higher education, but she said she looks forward to switching to the nonprofit field.

For more information on Alpha Resource Center visit www.alphasb.org, call 683-2145, or email [email protected]

— DeeDee Barthelmess for Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara.