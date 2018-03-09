Alpha Names Joshua Weitzman Associate Executive Director

Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara has announced Joshua Weitzman is its new associate executive director. Weitzman brings some 20 years of experience to Alpha from positions with churches and various nonprofits.

In addition to his work with nonprofits, Weitzman is an ordained pastor.

“We are delighted to welcome Joshua Weitzman to the team at Alpha Resource Center. Joshua has served the mission of the organization as a past board member and officer and brings to his role as associate executive director experience in organizational and strength-based development,” said Kimberly Olson, Alpha's executive director.

Weitzman and his wife Jamie were first introduced to Alpha in 2007 when their third daughter was born with Down syndrome. A few years later, they adopted their son, who also has Down syndrome, from Hong Kong.

Over the years, their family has become advocates for the mission of Alpha; empowering individuals, supporting families and building community.

The Weitzman family has helped with the planning of Alpha events and has been regularly involved with Alpha’s annual Circle of Life Luncheon.

Weitzman first joined the Alpha Resource Center board of directors in 2011 and has served as a member on the development committee, as vice president, and most recently as president.

The Weitzmans have been living in Carpinteria since 2005. They have four children, Sarah, 15; Julia, 13; Hannah, 10; and Jedidiah, 6.

For more information on Alpha Resource Center, visit www.alphasb.org or call 683-2145.

— Dee Dee Barthelmess for Alpha Resource Center.