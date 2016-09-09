Alpha Resource Center to Honor Dr. Sey Kinsell with Lifetime Achievement Award

Alpha Resource Center will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. C. Seybert Kinsell at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the center's Imagine Park, 4501 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The award is being presented to Dr. Kinsell for his many years of outstanding service and dedication to children with special needs.

The Santa Barbara community has been very fortunate to have Dr. Kinsell as one of the area's most respected and beloved pediatricians.

Dr. Kinsell, 93, attended Roosevelt Elementary, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara High schools. He graduated from Stanford University in 1947, specializing in pediatrics, and served his internship at the Children’s Clinic in Los Angeles. He returned to the city he loved so much to join the Children’s Clinic.

“Every life has value,” Dr. Kinsell says.

Dr. Kinsell’s love for the children under his care was obvious to every parent who trusted their children with this dedicated doctor. Dr. Kinsell’s compassion for children with special needs quickly manifested itself when it became apparent that Dr. Kinsell was someone who truly cared about his patients.

He has been involved with Alpha Resource Center since 1960 and served as its president in 1973. Alpha Resource Center is committed to empowering individuals, supporting families and building a community that values the contribution of all people. It is a multifaceted service center providing support and information for families of children with developmental disabilities of all ages, teen and adult recreation, and life skills training for adults.

Alpha Resource Center was founded in the early 1950s by family members who wanted an opportunity for their children to have an education, for parents to have a place to learn from each other and to transform the community to accept the participation of people of all ages with developmental disabilities. Today, Alpha serves more than 2,200 families.

The public is invited to honor and celebrate Dr. Kinsell’s achievements. Admission for the cocktail and appetizer reception is a suggested donation of $50. In attendance will be family, friends, members of the medical community and previous patients.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, please contact Alpha Resource Center at 805.683.2145.

— Carol Kallman is an Alpha Resource Center board member.