Alpha Resource Center Presents Annual Art Show

ARC artists' work bold display of color, whimsy and imagination

By Marisa Bourke | May 12, 2009 | 4:47 p.m.

The Alpha Resource Center Art Studio’s annual show, entitled “Whim and Fancy,” opens Thursday, May 14, and runs through June 26 at the UCSB Faculty Club.

The exhibit features the work of bold artists with developmental disabilities and evokes imagination, appreciation and job. Proceeds from the pieces sold with benefit the artists directly. Hours the opening night are from 5 to 7 p.m.

Rita Ferri, art curator from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and a visitor to Alpha’s Art Studio, was awed by “the amazing, colorful, and compelling imagery created by all the artists. The artists I spoke with expressed pride and joy in what they were creating.”

The show features works by artist Carolyn Rangel, who paints “what makes me happy.” Artist Jane Hollick includes her newly found interest in astronomy in her current paintings. Debut works of Kim McDaniel and Michelle Oliner also are are exhibited. McDaniel’s work includes witty prose accompanied by vivid images that portray her view of the world and her sense of humor. Oliner has a gentle, uncomplicated style that charms viewers of her work.

Marisa Bourke is the outreach coordinator for the Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

