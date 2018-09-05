Alpha Resource Center Turning 65 With Sapphire Celebration

Alpha Resource Center is celebrating its 65th anniversary, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Serenity Garden on the Alpha property on Cathedral Oaks.

The Sapphire Celebration will pay tribute to the vision of Alpha’s founding members who wanted to ensure all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities were treated with dignity and respect.

The event will begin with a hosted cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres and chance to win a blue sapphire ring, followed by a live auction benefit for Alpha. Ride sharing is urged as parking is limited.

Local sponsors include: Union Bank, Barry, Charla and Scott Dufour, Montecito Bank & Trust, State Street Insurance, Eyman Parker Insurance, and Community West Bank.

Tickets are $65. For tickets and more information, visit https://alphasb.org/events or contact DeeDee Barthelmess, [email protected] or 805-683-2145.

Alpha Resource Center empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Santa Barbara County by supporting families, creating opportunities and fostering belonging.

For more, call 805-683-2145 or visit https://alphasb.org/.

— DeeDee Barthelmess for Alpha Resource Center.

.