Alta California Sol Beats Long Beach City FC

Soccer

Celso Lagunas and Alfonso Lopez each scored two goals to lead the Santa Barbara-based Alta California Sol soccer team to a 4-1 win over Long Beach City FC in a National Premier Soccer League game in Lake Forest on Sunday.

Lagunas, a former Santa Barbara High and SBCC standout, and Lopez (Oxnard College) scored one goal in each half. Ivan Luna (Dos Pueblos) and Tony Garcia (San Marcos) each had an assist.

Alta California Sol (2-0) plays its third game on Saturday at San Marcos High against C.D. Independiente. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth, children under 5 are admitted free.