Soccer

Alta California Sol Soccer Team Wins Fifth Straight

Pablo Alaniz scored two goals, and the Santa Barbara-based Alta California Sol continued its winning ways in its inaugural season in the United Premier Soccer League, beating Valley Lions FC 4-1 on Sunday. It's the fifth straight win for Alta California Sol, a semi-pro club that is comprised of local players ages 19-33. The club is in first place in the SoCal North Division of the Western Conference. Heymar Hernandez and Alfonso Lopez each scored goals and Edwin Elizarraraz and Nana Akyen had assists.



Alta California Sol led 3-0 at halftime and added its fourth goal before Valley Lions FC got on the board. Alta California Sol returns home to play Panamerican FC on Saturday at San Marcos High at 6 p.m.

