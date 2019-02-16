Alta California Sol Soccer Teams Romps in UPSL Debut

Soccer

In its debut in the United Premier Soccer League, Santa Barbara-based Alta California Sol defeated Warriors FC of Valencia, 7-1, on Saturday night at San Marcos High.

Alta California Sol is a semi-professional men's team. The team includes several local players.

Heymar Hernandez, a Santa Barbara High alum, scored two goals and former Don Celso Lagunas also scored.

Alfonso Lopez (Oxnard College) scored the first goal in team history in the first half and Nana Akyen (Westmont) made it 2-0.

Warriors FC converted a penalty kick in the second half before AC Sol erupted for five unanswered goals. The first one came on a bicycle kick by Ivan Luna followed by a Jessie Lozano score. Luna and Lozana are Dos Pueblos alum.

Lagunas and Hernandez finished the scoring.

Oscar Perez (San Marcos), Tony Garcia (San Marcos ) and Luis Alfaro (Santa Barbara) had assists.



AC Sol returns to San Marcos on March 2 to play C.D. Independiente at 6 p.m.