Alta California Sol Soccer Wins Fourth Straight

Soccer

The Alta California Sol semi-pro men's soccer team won its fourth straight game in the United Premier Soccer League, beating Newhall Premier, 3-0, on Saturday night at San Marcos High.

Celso Lagunas, Oscar Pérez and Sadiki Johnson scored goals for the Santa Barbara-based team. Pérez had two assist and converted a penalty kick after being taken down in the box.

Goalkeeper Adrian González blocked a Newhall PK in the second half to preserve the clean sheet.

AC Sol is in first place in the UPSL's SoCal North Division. The team travels to play Valley Lions FC next Sunday.