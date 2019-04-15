Alta California Sol Suffers First Defeat

The Alta California Sol men's semi-pro soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday, dropping a 2-0 decision against Santa Monica United in a United Premier Soccer League game at Santa Monica High.
Santa Barbara-based ACS won its first eight games in its inaugural season.
The game was scoreless for 65 minutes before Santa Monica struck for two quick goals.
"It was a good learning experience for our young team," said Daniel Torres, director of soccer operations for ACS. "We are still in first place with one more game played than the rest.
Alta California Sol (8-1-0) play Red Sharks of South Orange County on Saturday at 6 p.m. at San Marcos High.