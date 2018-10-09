Alta Orthopaedics Adds Dr. Christopher E. Birch

Dr. Christopher E. Birch has joined Alta Orthopaedics of Santa Barbara and Solvang as a hip- and knee-replacement specialist.

He specializes in adult reconstructive orthopaedic surgery, with a focus on primary and revision hip and knee replacement.

Dr. Birch is skilled in minimally invasive total joint arthroplasty, as well as advanced techniques in managing complications of failed or painful hip and knee replacements.

He performs direct anterior approach hip replacements, utilizes computer navigation for his knee replacements, and regularly performs partial knee replacements.

Dr. Birch is a Santa Barbara native and third-generation physician, He earned a bachelors degree from Boston College and received his medical degree from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

After medical school, he completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Vermont Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in complex hip and knee replacements at Indiana University School of Medicine.

He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and serves as an editorial reviewer for the peer-reviewed Journal of Arthroplasty and Arthroplasty Today.

As the first fellowship-trained hip and knee arthroplasty specialist to join the Santa Barbara private medical community in more than a decade, Dr. Birch will be providing the latest in arthroplasty knowledge, Alta Orthopaedics said.

Alta Orthopaedics’s team of board-certified orthopaedic surgeons, physician assistants and physical therapists has been providing orthopaedic and sports medical care to the greater Santa Barbara community for some 30 years.

— Alta Orthopaedics.