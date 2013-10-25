Altar, Booth Space Available for Dia de los Muertos Festival in Santa Maria

Altar space and vendor booths are still available for the 2013 Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival taking place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center at 313 W. Tunnell St.

If you would like to create an altar or participate as an arts and crafts vendor or nonprofit community resource booth, please submit an application before noon Friday, Nov. 1 to the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department at 615 S. McClelland St. Applications are accepted through mail or walk-in delivery.

Altar and vendor applications are available at the Recreation and Parks Department or online by clicking here.

Everyone is invited to this free fun-filled day of visual and musical entertainment featuring a Don Juan Tenorio play, Aztec dancers, ballet folklorico, and much more including a children’s parade, youth activities, food, inflatables, craft projects, and beautiful displays celebrating the lives of deceased loved ones.

For more information, call the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.