Alternative High School, La Cuesta Continuation High School Hold Commencement

90 graduating seniors participate in ceremonies at Santa Barbara Courthouse

Students at Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School participated in graduation ceremonies Wednesday at the Courthouse in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Students at Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School participated in graduation ceremonies Wednesday at the Courthouse in Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
The Santa Barbara Courthouse's Sunken Garden lawn was filled with family and friends on Wednesday to congratulate the Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School Class of 2017.

There were cheers and tears when more than 90 graduating seniors walked under the county courthouse arch to receive their high school diplomas.

La Cuesta and Alta Vista Principal Elise Simmons said she was proud of the graduates and their accomplishments.

“It has been a pleasure to watch you (the graduates) grow into mature and intelligent young adults,” Simmons said. “Stay focused on the positive and be confident in yourself.”

After the welcoming remarks, Alta Vista Alternative High School graduate Jackson Cocciolone performed Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Commencement student speaker and Alta Vista Alternative High School graduate Leah Kurtzer praised the students for their education milestone.

“For one reason or another, traditional high school did not work for us,” Kurtzer told the crowd. “My education path was boring — I was considering dropping out of high school completely — then an opportunity appeared. Alta Vista’s Middle College Program (at Santa Barbara City College) gave me an opportunity. I’m grateful to seek out an education that worked for me.”

Alta Vista Alternative High School graduate Francesca Diamond and La Cuesta Continuation High School graduates Jamilet Soto Moctezuma and Jorge Payro also gave student addresses.

After the commencement speakers, the students stood wearing caps and gowns, waited to hear their names called out and received their diplomas.

Alta Vista Alternative High School is an alternative school of choice that includes four different programs of study at five different locations.

La Cuesta Continuation High School is a continuation high school located in downtown Santa Barbara.

