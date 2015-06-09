Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:33 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Alternative Schools Principal Frann Wageneck Appointed New Santa Barbara District Administrator

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 9, 2015 | 9:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Unified School District Principal Frann Wageneck will leave her post to become assistant superintendent of student services after being appointed Tuesday night by the Board of Education, district spokesperson Barbara Keyani said. 

Frann Wageneck has been appointed assistant superintendent of student services for the Santa Barbara Unified School District. (Santa Barbara Unified School District photo)

Wageneck has been principal of La Cuesta Continuation High School and Alta Vista Alternative High School since 2013-14, when she took over for retiring Principal Kathy Abney. 

While there, she orchestrated La Cuesta's iPad program as one of the four pilot schools to integrate the devices into the curriculum. She also created the Quetzal program, the innovative replacement for El Puente Community School after it was abruptly closed by the county. 

Quetzal has three community-based classrooms and serves students who have been expelled from Santa Barbara Unified, are making the transition back to school from Los Prietos Boys Camp or Juvenile Hall, or are going through the truancy program’s School Attendance Review Board process.

Wageneck starts her new position July 1 and is replacing Mitch Torina, who will become the district's assistant superintendent of human resources. 

Wageneck grew up in Santa Barbara and has worked for the district as a counselor and assistant principal at multiple schools before being promoted to principal at La Cuesta and Alta Vista, according to the district. 

The announcement of her appointment came just a few hours after the La Cuesta/Alta Vista commencement ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. 

