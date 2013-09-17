Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Alumnus Scott Davis Hitting All the Right Notes as Ernest Righetti Music Director

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | September 17, 2013 | 7:12 a.m.

The song remains the same for Ernest Righetti High School Music Director Scott Davis.

Davis, a former clarinetist in the Warrior Band 20 years ago, is now in charge of the music program. Davis took over for Cindy Wehlander, who transferred to Pioneer Valley High School.

"I am excited about keeping the music going and working with such an amazing group of talented musicians,'' Davis said. "We have a rich tradition here in the Santa Maria Valley of being a strong presence in our community. It will be no different this year!''

Davis and 20 students begin devouring music early each day by belting out Latin, big band, swing and jazz ballad pieces. Then, Davis changes hats and teaches science classes. The day ends with 32 members of the marching band perfecting music for field shows, including football games, pep rallies, community events, parades and other competitions. Some weekends involve parades.

Students are also leaning plenty of life skills, building confidence and developing stellar characters with every step and note.

"Music is an outlet for creativity, organization and self expression that allows students a forum to learn about leadership and cooperation while producing a product that is beautiful and engaging,'' Davis said. "Music helps a student tap into both their creative side as well as intellectual side ...and it is fun''.

Davis and the musicians also work with the Thunder Drumline led by alumni Robert Pollard.

Trombone player, Michael Rucker, knows Davis and the band are the right keys to the future.

"You get to be with friends and play for the school and community and learn music that you wouldn't get to learn anywhere else,'' Rucker said.

Davis grew up in Orcutt, played in the Santa Maria Youth Band, participates in the Allan Hancock College Band and graduated from Cal Poly.

— Kenny Klein represents the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

