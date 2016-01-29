Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:11 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Alvarez, Delgado Pace Carpinteria in 4-0 TVL Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 29, 2016 | 7:40 p.m.

Juan Pablo Alvarez was too much for Bishop Diego as he scored two unassisted goals, leading Carpinteria to a 4-0 win in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer game at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The first-place Warriors improve to 5-0-1 in league play.

On his first goal, Alvarez dribbled in from midfield, beat defenders and slipped the ball past the keeper with his right foot for a 2-0 lead early in the second half. His second goal was a left-footed blast in the 65th minute which capped the scoring.

Edward Delgado, who played at the striker position instead of his usual goalkeeper spot, recorded two assists. He fed Christian Chacon to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute and found the head of Brian Garcia on a crossing ball for a 3-0 advantage early in the second half.

Coach Leo Quintero used 21 players in the match. Goalkeeper Jose Sanchez recorded his third shutout of the season.

"It is a gratifying feeling to be able to move the pieces of the puzzle around and still come away with a victory," Quintero said. "It is a testament to the adversity this group has navigated through and it shows the confidence they have in one another. We embrace the momentum and look at at every league game as a championship game and nothing less."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

