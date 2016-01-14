Alvarez Goal LIfts Carpinteria Past Cate

Girls Soccer

Alejandra Alvarez finished a pass from Emmelly Santillan for the only goal, lifting Carpinteria to a 1-0 win at crosstown rival Cate on Thursday in a Frontier League girls soccer match on Thursday.

“Our goal was a beauty and it actually was a time when we showed some patience,” Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. “We strung a few passes together and finally Emmelly found herself in some space along the right sideline. She did a great job of carrying the ball for about 15 yards and hit a beautifully well weighted through ball that Alejandra blasted past their keeper.”

Bryant credited Cate for playing a strong match. “They competed well and did a strong job of challenging everything,” he said.

Carpinteria is now 2-6-2 overall and 1-3-1 in the Frontier League.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.