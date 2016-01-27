Alvarez’s Two Goals Keep Carpinteria in First-Place Tie

Prep Roundup

In battle for sole possession first place in the Tri-Valley League boys soccer race, Carpinteria and Santa Paula played to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in Santa Paula.

Santa Paula jumped out to a 1-0 lead with goal in the third minute. Carpinteria goalkeeper Edward Delgado made a deflecting save on the initial shot only to have a defensive breakdown and watch the ball roll in.

After regrouping at halftime, Juan Pablo Alvarez scored the equalizer for Carpinteria in the 47th minute. He scored from outside the box on a beautiful bending free kick.

Santa Paula regained the lead 10 minutes later.

Carpinteria tied the score at 2-2 in the 63rd minute. Joel Vences served a high ball that Santa Paula's keeper couldn't control and Alvarez was there to clean it up for his second goal of the match.

Delgado came up with 8 saves to preserve the tie. The Warriors are 4-0-1 in league and 4-9-1 overall.

"At times, we gave into Santa Paula's fast-paced style of play," Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero said. "However, our team kept its composure and we were able to come out of it with a 2-2 tie and remain tied atop the TVL standings.

"We go full speed ahead into the second half of the season and look to keep our foot on the throttle for the remaining five league games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Laguna Blanca 67, Midland 31

Pierce O'Donnell handed out 10 assists and scored nine points in the Condor League victory for the Owls.

Atty Roddick led Laguna Blanca in scoring with 15 points and Sage Pickering added 12.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Carpinteria 15, Nordhoff 4

Senior standout Brenda Rodriguez dominated the 2-meter zone en route to a season-high nine goals, while also drawing three ejections.

Goalkeeper Nicole Poulos came up with 13 saves and held the Rangers to a single goal in the second half.

Senior Bekah Razo was a stalwart on defense, recording a season-high 10 steals, while adding one goal. Kimmy Methman (2 goals), Crystal Landeros, Alisa Lemere, and Lili Castillo (one goal each) rounded out the Carpinteria offense.