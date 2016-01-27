Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Noozhawk.com Santa Barbara Challenge
Prep Roundup

Alvarez’s Two Goals Keep Carpinteria in First-Place Tie

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 27, 2016 | 7:02 p.m.

In battle for sole possession first place in the Tri-Valley League boys soccer race, Carpinteria and Santa Paula played to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in Santa Paula.

Santa Paula jumped out to a 1-0 lead with goal in the third minute. Carpinteria goalkeeper Edward Delgado made a deflecting save on the initial shot only to have a defensive breakdown and watch the ball roll in.

After regrouping at halftime, Juan Pablo Alvarez scored the equalizer for Carpinteria in the 47th minute. He scored from outside the box on a beautiful bending free kick.

Santa Paula regained the lead 10 minutes later.

Carpinteria tied the score at 2-2 in the 63rd minute. Joel Vences served a high ball that Santa Paula's keeper couldn't control and Alvarez was there to clean it up for his second goal of the match.

Delgado came up with 8 saves to preserve the tie. The Warriors are 4-0-1 in league and 4-9-1 overall.

"At times, we gave into Santa Paula's fast-paced style of play," Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero said. "However, our team kept its composure and we were able to come out of it with a 2-2 tie and remain tied atop the TVL standings.

"We go full speed ahead into the second half of the season and look to keep our foot on the throttle for the remaining five league games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Laguna Blanca 67, Midland 31

Pierce O'Donnell handed out 10 assists and scored nine points in the Condor League victory for the Owls.

Atty Roddick led Laguna Blanca in scoring with 15 points and Sage Pickering added 12.

GIRLS WATER POLO

Carpinteria 15, Nordhoff 4

Senior standout Brenda Rodriguez  dominated the 2-meter zone en route to a season-high nine goals, while also drawing three ejections.

Goalkeeper Nicole Poulos came up with 13 saves and held the Rangers to a single goal in the second half. 

Senior Bekah Razo was a stalwart on defense, recording a season-high 10 steals, while adding one goal.  Kimmy Methman (2 goals), Crystal Landeros, Alisa Lemere, and Lili Castillo (one goal each) rounded out the Carpinteria offense.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 