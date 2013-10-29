Alvena ‘Susie’ Foxen of Santa Barbara, 1917-2013

Posted on October 29, 2013 | 11:52 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett Mortuary

On Oct. 25, 2013, just shy of her 96th birthday, Alvena B. “Susie” Foxen made her transition in the arms of her daughter, Sally Ann.

Susie, as she was known to all, was born Alvena Bertha Crist to Emmett R. and Bertha (Nickel) Crist in Wisconsin on Nov. 11, 1917. She came to Santa Barbara in 1955 to stay with her sister, Sally, who introduced Susie to her future husband, Reyes B. Foxen.

Known for her keen wit and mind, Susie loved conquering her challenging puzzle books, watching her “judge” shows, her cooking shows, and reruns of Bonanza and The Lawrence Welk Show. A wiz in the kitchen, she truly enjoyed baking, especially her famous peanut butter cookies. Although she wouldn’t admit it publicly, she loved her kitties, too.

She was a member and officer of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Auxiliary (Emblem Club).

Susie was welcomed in Heaven by her loving husband, Reyes B. Foxen, her sister, Sally M. Acquistapace, her brothers, Charles, Rhineholt (Slim), James and Daniel Crist, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Frances J. (Foxen) and Patrick A. Romo.

Susie is survived by her daughter, Sally A. Foxen, (Darrell McNeill), three children from a prior marriage, 10 grandchildren and scores of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her “second families,” the Limons, the Richmonds and the Torreses.

Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

A debt of gratitude to Dr. Joel Brandt and his staff for years of unparalleled care and to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and the staff of Serenity House who provided great comfort and care.

Thank you, mama, for giving me my first breath and for letting me hold you for your last breath. I love and miss you tremendously. — Sally A. Foxen