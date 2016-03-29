Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to Perform ‘Revelations’ at Arlington Theatre for 2,000 students

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform April 13, 2016, for 2,000 elementary school students at the Arlington Theatre. The Children’s Creative Project, a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, is honored to present this free program.

Established in 1958, the New York-based, primarily African-American modern dance company has grown into a large multi-racial company that is one of America’s most acclaimed international cultural ambassadors. The company is dedicated to the preservation of unique black cultural expression and enrichment of the American modern dance heritage.

The company will perform Revelations for students. Revelations tells the story of African-American faith and tenacity from slavery to freedom through a suite of dances set to spirituals and blues music. It is choreographed by Alvin Ailey and performed by this amazing company of dancers.

Generous grant support for this performance is provided by The Towbes Foundation, Metropolitan Theatres Corporation and funds raised from the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival produced by the Children’s Creative Project to benefit its arts education programs.

This performance would not be possible without the collaboration of UCSB Arts & Lectures.

“Coordinated by the Children’s Creative Project, this performance is part of the CCP’s larger arts education program that provides visual and performing arts workshops conducted by resident artists in 70 elementary schools reaching more than 37,000 students,” explained County Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office oversees the program. “In addition, the CCP presents roughly 500 performances per year for some 50,000 students in 94 schools throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.”

— David J. Lawrence is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.