Alvin Lewis Irvine of Santa Barbara, 1937-2013

Posted on August 19, 2013 | 10:00 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Alvin Lewis Irvine passed away at home in Santa Barbara, California, on August 5, 2013, surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 26, 1937, in Lexington, Virginia, to the late Alice and Richard Irvine. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1975. His deployments ranged from Thailand and the Philippines, to Antarctica, where he worked as a nuclear power plant technician at McMurdo Station. He retired honorably, having served 20 exciting and fulfilling years as a SeaBee electrician.

After settling in Santa Barbara, he worked for the Santa Barbara School District as maintenance supervisor for facilities and planning and took early retirement after 16 years to travel the United States and Mexico with his wife, Teri.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Teri Oelschlager; sisters Barbara Snider and Betty Seaman; daughters Debbie Powers, Jeannee and Joanne Irvine; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

His adventurous spirit and sense of humor will be dearly missed by his friends and family.