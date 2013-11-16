Alvino ‘Al’ Garcia Jacinto of Santa Barbara, 1923-2013

Posted on November 16, 2013 | 11:22 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Alvino Garcia Jacinto passed away peacefully on November 12, 2013. Al fought a courageous battle with Lewy body disease for more than six years.

Al was born on December 27, 1923, on Rancho Sespe, in Fillmore California. He was the son of Paula and Agustin Jacinto. Al was married to Jenny Jacinto until her passing on December 2, 2003. Al is survived by daughters Olivia Pico and Rosie Jacinto and sons Alvino Jr. (Karen) and Robert (Liz) Jacinto. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind sisters Lucy Lopez and Mary Failla and brother Joe Jacinto. He also leaves many nephews and nieces.

Al was a heavy equipment operator for more than 30 years and retired from Granite Construction Co. In his younger days, he played baseball as a pitcher for Fillmore High School and later for the Carpinteria Merchants. He loved to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and any sporting event played by his children or grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Victoria Valencia, Angie Berber, Maria, Esther and Elena Jacinto, and brother Donato Jacinto, as well as his infant granddaughter, Vanessa Jacinto.

Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. November, 19, 2013, at Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St., and a funeral Mass will be held at the church at 10 a.m. November 20. Interment is immediately following mass at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care he received as a resident at Samarkand.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.