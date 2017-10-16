Always Positive Sarah Polowczak Honored as Cate’s Womble Award Winner

Whether she’s on the tennis court, basketball court or running around the track, Sarah Polowczak always carries a positive attitude.

And that attitude rubs off on her teammates and classmates at Cate School.

On Monday, Polowczak was recognized as Cate’s recipient of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

The award acknowledges those student-athletes that value and incorporate into their lives accountability, respect, honesty, positive attitude, reliability, loyalty, sportsmanship, putting others before self and team about personal interest.

“Sarah is a shining example of the legacy Phil Womble left behind and we are honored to have her represent Cate as our Womble Award recipient this year,” Wade Ransom, Cate’s athletic director, wrote in a statement read by award presenter Dave Pintard. “She is always positive and holds the privilege of competition in the highest regard. The most intense matches, games and races allow us to see Sarah at her very best. She is the model for her teammates and our community and certainly is a person we all strive to be more like.”

A native of Chicago, Polowczak has made her mark in athletics at Cate. In tennis, she put together a 50-set winning streak in doubles over the last two seasons. The streak was snapped this year by an undefeated team from San Marcos.

In track, she was a member of a 1600-meter relay team that broke a 24-year school record.

On the basketball court, she is a tenacious defender who often matches up with the opposing team’s best player.

Polowczak thanked Ransom and the Cate athletic department and expressed her gratitude to her parents, the Cate community and all her teammates.

