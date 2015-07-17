Alyson Spann Named Board Chair for Unity Shoppe

Advice

The nonprofit Unity Shoppe is pleased to announce Alyson Spann as the new chairwoman of the Board of Directors.

Spann assumes the position from Kenny Kahn (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians), who led the Unity Shoppe board for the past six years.

“I am honored to be named as board chair for Unity Shoppe and look forward to promoting Unity’s mission of providing basic necessities of life while encouraging self-sufficiency and independent living for the low-income in Santa Barbara County,” Spann said. “My motto is ‘Get Involved’ rather than sit on the sidelines.”

A Santa Barbara realtor for 28 years, Spann is a past president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, where she has co-chaired the Unity Shoppe Fundraising Committee for many years. Spann has been president and/or served on many boards, including National Charity League, Assistance League’s Las Aletas, Mountain View, Goleta Valley Junior High and Dos Pueblos High PTAs. She has been a director of the California Association of Realtors and has been active on several committees on the local association’s board.

The Unity Shoppe began as Council of Christmas Cheer by Dr. Pearl Chase in 1917, and over the years has grown to a year-round program that helps 20,000 referred low-income families and seniors annually with food, clothing, job training, interview attire, and disaster relief services.

Executive Director Tom Reed said, “Unity appreciates the strong leadership and marketing skills that Alyson brings to the Unity Board. Unity Shoppe is an independently operated non-denominational program. We encourage an atmosphere where there is more understanding among our citizens, and less prejudice and social problems within our community, a perfect fit for Alyson.”

Unity’s board also includes Patti Boucher (Union Bank VP), Les Carroll (KZSB Radio General Manager), Frank Corral (Meta Law, Inc.), David Gonzales (Retired Sergeant, SB Police Dept.), Jerry Herzberg (Jer’s Repairs Heating and Air Conditioning), Kenneth Kahn (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Business Committee Vice Chairman), Jonatha King (King Communications Owner), Karen Mims (Towbes Group, Inc.), David Prichard (US Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management), Susan Rodriguez (Brown & Brown Insurance VP), Reed Spangler (MacFarlane & Faletti), Barbara E. Tellefson (Unity Shoppe Director of Operations).

The Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation that encourages self-sufficiency and independence by providing education and the necessities of life to families, children, seniors and people with disabilities during periodic times of crisis. These necessities are provided, at no charge, in a dignified manner without regard to political affiliation, religious belief or ethnic identity.

For more information about Unity Shoppe, click here or call 805.965.4122.

— Pat Hitchcock is the public relations coordinator for Unity Shoppe.