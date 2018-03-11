Alyssa Lazatin Delivers Key Hit in UCSB Softball Victory

Softball

The UC Santa Barbara softball team concluded play at the Fresno State Bulldog Classic on Sunday morning with a 7-4 win over Cleveland State.

A three-run double by freshman Alyssa Lazatin was the big blow for the Gauchos

The Gauchos opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a single by Alyssa Diaz that brought Sierra Altmeyer home. Kayla Krantz would hit a sacrifice fly one out later to bring Diaz home, making the score 2-0.

The Vikings answered back with a two-run home run by Jordan Humitz. In the bottom of the third, Cleveland State took the lead when Mackenzie Joecken hit a solo homer to give the Vikings their third run.

The Gauchos took off in the top of the fourth. Alyssa Diaz doubled to right center with one out, and Melanie Menor singled to left field to put runners on first and third. Samantha Lujan delivered with a single to center, bringing Diaz home and moving Menor to second. Kayla Krantz then bunted and made it to first to load the bases. Finally, Lazatin hit a double deep to left cente, and brought all three runners home to give the Gauchos a firm 6-3 lead.

UCSB added one last run in the top of the sixth when Genesis Ramirez was walked with the bases loaded.

Felisha Noriega (3-5) was credited with the win.

The Gauchos (10-17) return home to host the Gaucho Classic II from Mar. 23-26.