Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:01 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Alyssa Lazatin Delivers Key Hit in UCSB Softball Victory

By UCSB Sports Information | March 11, 2018 | 6:29 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara softball team concluded play at the Fresno State Bulldog Classic on Sunday morning with a 7-4 win over Cleveland State.

A three-run double by freshman Alyssa Lazatin was the big blow for the Gauchos

The Gauchos opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with a single by Alyssa Diaz that brought Sierra Altmeyer home. Kayla Krantz would hit a sacrifice fly one out later to bring Diaz home, making the score 2-0.

The Vikings answered back with a two-run home run by Jordan Humitz. In the bottom of the third, Cleveland State took the lead when Mackenzie Joecken hit a solo homer to give the Vikings their third run.

The Gauchos took off in the top of the fourth. Alyssa Diaz doubled to right center with one out, and Melanie Menor singled to left field to put runners on first and third. Samantha Lujan delivered with a single to center, bringing Diaz home and moving Menor to second. Kayla Krantz then bunted and made it to first to load the bases. Finally, Lazatin hit a double deep to left cente, and brought all three runners home to give the Gauchos a firm 6-3 lead.

UCSB added one last run in the top of the sixth when Genesis Ramirez was walked with the bases loaded.

Felisha Noriega (3-5) was credited with the win.

The Gauchos (10-17) return home to host the Gaucho Classic II from Mar. 23-26.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 