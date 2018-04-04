Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Alyssa Nuno Facing Challenges in Recovery from Injuries Suffered in Sunday’s ‘Microburst’ Storm

Dos Pueblos High School student Alyssa Nuno is facing some challenges in her recovery from serious injuries suffered in Sunday’s ‘microburst’ storm at the Santa Barbara waterfront.
Dos Pueblos High School student Alyssa Nuno is facing some challenges in her recovery from serious injuries suffered in Sunday’s ‘microburst’ storm at the Santa Barbara waterfront. (GoFundMe photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 6, 2017 | 8:18 p.m.

A Dos Pueblos High School student who was seriously injured in Sunday's “microburst” storm that hit the Santa Barbara waterfront has made progress in her recovery, but also is facing some medical challenges, according to her family.

Alyssa Nuno was on West Beach with family members when winds clocked at 80 mph began tossing around kayaks, boats and other items on the beach.

As the winds gained intensity, Alyssa ran towards an area where kayaks, outriggers and other small boats are usually stored near Sea Landing, and was found injured underneath one of the boats after the winds had subsided.

She had suffered numerous broken bones, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and later airlifted to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old junior had surgery on Monday to repair a broken wrist and fractured collar bone, according to her mother, Sandra Alamillo.

"She had her breathing tube removed on Tuesday'" Alamillo told Noozhawk. "She did great breathing on her own and started talking a few hours later."

Doctors had planned a follow-up surgery to repair fractures to her face, Alamillo said, but an examination by an ophthalmologist on Wednesday revealed that Alyssa had a loss of vision in her right eye.

A CT scan was ordered to determine if her optic nerve was being compressed.

"Surgery has been postponed on her left side because they are being cautious with causing excessive swelling to the left and irritating whatever was causing her loss of vision on the right side," Alamillo said.

"We were given the bad news at 4 p.m. by the doctor that more than likely the steroids will not change the outcome of her vision on the right side, and that only a miracle could happen to get her sight back," Alamillo said.

"So we are very saddened by this news, but we are fortunate that she is alive and talking and aware of what is still around her."

Her mother added:

"For now we are at a standstill to see what the next plan is. So lots of prayers that a miracle can happen overnight and our baby can come back 100 percent. Status is to still be determined based on the next step."

Alyssa is a junior at Dos Pueblos, and previously attended Notre Dame School in Santa Barbara.

A GoFundMe account, with a goal of $10,000, has been set up to assist Alyssa and her family with medical and other expenses. As of Wednesday evening, $23,812 had been raised.

Click here to donate.

Alyssa is a member of the Dos Pueblos lacrosse team and the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, Principal Bill Woodard said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 