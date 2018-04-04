Alyssa Nuno Facing Challenges in Recovery from Injuries Suffered in Sunday’s ‘Microburst’ Storm

A Dos Pueblos High School student who was seriously injured in Sunday's “microburst” storm that hit the Santa Barbara waterfront has made progress in her recovery, but also is facing some medical challenges, according to her family.

Alyssa Nuno was on West Beach with family members when winds clocked at 80 mph began tossing around kayaks, boats and other items on the beach.

As the winds gained intensity, Alyssa ran towards an area where kayaks, outriggers and other small boats are usually stored near Sea Landing, and was found injured underneath one of the boats after the winds had subsided.

She had suffered numerous broken bones, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and later airlifted to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old junior had surgery on Monday to repair a broken wrist and fractured collar bone, according to her mother, Sandra Alamillo.

"She had her breathing tube removed on Tuesday'" Alamillo told Noozhawk. "She did great breathing on her own and started talking a few hours later."

Doctors had planned a follow-up surgery to repair fractures to her face, Alamillo said, but an examination by an ophthalmologist on Wednesday revealed that Alyssa had a loss of vision in her right eye.

A CT scan was ordered to determine if her optic nerve was being compressed.

"Surgery has been postponed on her left side because they are being cautious with causing excessive swelling to the left and irritating whatever was causing her loss of vision on the right side," Alamillo said.

"We were given the bad news at 4 p.m. by the doctor that more than likely the steroids will not change the outcome of her vision on the right side, and that only a miracle could happen to get her sight back," Alamillo said.

"So we are very saddened by this news, but we are fortunate that she is alive and talking and aware of what is still around her."

Her mother added:

"For now we are at a standstill to see what the next plan is. So lots of prayers that a miracle can happen overnight and our baby can come back 100 percent. Status is to still be determined based on the next step."

Alyssa is a junior at Dos Pueblos, and previously attended Notre Dame School in Santa Barbara.

A GoFundMe account, with a goal of $10,000, has been set up to assist Alyssa and her family with medical and other expenses. As of Wednesday evening, $23,812 had been raised.

Click here to donate.

Alyssa is a member of the Dos Pueblos lacrosse team and the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, Principal Bill Woodard said.

