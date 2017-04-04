Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Alyssa Richter’s Two Blasts Help SBCC Softball Gain Split

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 4, 2017 | 5:32 p.m.

Alyssa Richter blasted back-to-back 3-run home runs to open the second game on Tuesday as SBCC split a WSC North softball doubleheader with Moorpark. The Raiders won the first game 5-3 and the Vaqueros took the nightcap 13-6.

Richter, a freshman third baseman from Brighton, Colo., went 3-4 in the second game with two homers, six RBI and three runs. Richter has four homers and 13 RBIs in the last four games. She's batting .402 and leads the Vaqueros with eight homers and 37 RBI. First baseman Madison McNamee was 4-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs.

McNamee went 6-8 on the day with three RBI and four runs. She raised her team-high average to .514 (10th in the state) and her slugging percentage to .843 (18th in the state).

The Vaqueros (16-13, 9-7) erupted for 13 runs on 15 hits and knocked out started Caitlin Vinyard in the fifth inning.

“I struggled in the first game, so I just wanted to make sure I had good solid swings and tried to hit the ball up the middle,” said Richter. “Deep to left-center is kind of my spot (where both homers went over the fence). I was looking for a pitch I could drive.

“We came together in the second game and played solid defense behind our pitcher. We got the hits when we needed them and also made the plays in the field.

Vinyard (14-6) tossed a five-hitter in the first game with 11 strikeouts. McNamee hit a two-run homer in the fifth for a 2-0 Vaquero lead. She was 2-4 in the opener with two RBIs. Leadoff  hitter Sydney Townes was 2-4 and scored twice.

