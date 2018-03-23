Alyssa Russell-Sadoff Honored as SBCC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

SBCC water polo player Alyssa Russell-Sadoff has a goal of becoming an educator.

She is setting a good example for her future students by what she’s doing as a college student athlete. Russell-Sadoff carries a 3.95 GPA and is a key player on the Vaquero women’s water polo team.

On Monday, the freshman from Agoura was recognized as SBCC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Marc Gamberdella, the award sponsor and presenter, said it’s rare for a college freshman to win the award.

“I don’t know since doing it in my five years that I’ve ever seen someone other than a college senior or a sophomore at City College win it. Her being a freshman speaks volumes,” he said.

Russell-Sadoff was part of SBCC’s state championship women’s water polo team in the fall. She scored the game-winning goal in the semifinals and had four assists and four steals. For the season, she scored 18 goals, had 32 assists and 34 steals.

Her postseason awards include All-American and All-Southern California and All-Western State Conference first team.

“She’s the hardest working player on the team,” her coach, Chuckie Roth, said. “She didn’t miss a practice all year.”

Said Gamberdella: “She’s clearly a very special athlete in the pool.”

Russell-Sadoff hopes to continue playing water polo at a four-year school. But her primary goal is to earn a teaching credential and become an elementary school teacher.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.