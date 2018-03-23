Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:01 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Alyssa Russell-Sadoff Honored as SBCC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 12, 2018 | 5:46 p.m.

SBCC water polo player Alyssa Russell-Sadoff has a goal of becoming an educator. 

Alyssa Russell Sadoff carries a 3.95 GPA. Click to view larger
Alyssa Russell Sadoff carries a 3.95 GPA.

She is setting a good example for her future students by what she’s doing as a college student athlete. Russell-Sadoff carries a 3.95 GPA and is a key player on the Vaquero women’s water polo team.

On Monday, the freshman from Agoura was recognized as SBCC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Marc Gamberdella, the award sponsor and presenter, said it’s rare for a college freshman to win the award.

“I don’t know since doing it in my five years that I’ve ever seen someone other than a college senior or a sophomore at City College win it. Her being a freshman speaks volumes,” he said.

Russell-Sadoff was part of SBCC’s state championship women’s water polo team in the fall. She scored the game-winning goal in the semifinals and had four assists and four steals. For the season, she scored 18 goals, had 32 assists and 34 steals.

Her postseason awards include All-American and All-Southern California and All-Western State Conference first team.

“She’s the hardest working player on the team,” her coach, Chuckie Roth, said. “She didn’t miss a practice all year.”

Said Gamberdella: “She’s clearly a very special athlete in the pool.”

Russell-Sadoff hopes to continue playing water polo at a four-year school. But her primary goal is to earn a teaching credential and become an elementary school teacher.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 