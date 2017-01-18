Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:05 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Alyssia Cosio Steps Up in Overtime to Lead SBCC Women

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 18, 2017 | 7:25 p.m.

Alyssa Cosio scored eight of her 13 points in overtime on Wednesday night as SBCC rallied for a 72-68 victory over Oxnard in a WSC North women’s basketball game at the Sports Pavilion.

It was the first home game of 2017 for the Vaqueros (12-6, 2-0), who’ve won five straight and nine of their last 11. It was also the first home appearance with the new red bleachers and the first home game in nearly seven weeks, since Dec. 3.

Destinee King led the Vaqueros with 20 points and a career-high 22 rebounds in 43 minutes. It was the eighth straight double-double for King, who also had five steals and three blocks. King has 51 points, 39 rebounds and nine blocks in two conference games. She’s No. 9 on the State rebounding chart (11.9) and leads the WSC North in scoring average (18.4), rebounds (11.9) and blocks (1.9).

Jocelin  Petatan added 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Vaqueros, who are 5-0 at home this season.

Zoe Bowden scored 16 of her 23 for Oxnard (5-14, 0-2) in the second half and OT.

The teams were tied 24-all at the half and 55-55 at the end of regulation. SBCC trailed by four with (55-51) with 2:08 to play but Petatan knocked down a bucket, then blocked a layup at the other end. King hit two free throws with 62 seconds left to tie it at 55.

Santa Barbara outshot the Condors 34 to 26 percent and won the rebound battle, 63-54, for the 16th time in 17 games.

