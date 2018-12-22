Pixel Tracker

Alzheimer’s Association Program on Communication Aids Families Facing The Disease

By Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association | December 22, 2018 | 12:14 p.m.

Individuals living with dementia often experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help both parties to connect and communicate in meaningful ways.

To help caregivers communicate well, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering the Effective Communication Strategies program, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Call 800-272-3900 to register in advance as seating is limited.

Effective Communication Strategies is a program provided by the Alzheimer’s Association that explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s disease. By the end of the program, attendees will be able to:

» Explain the communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.
» Decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and respond in ways that are helpful to the person.
» Identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Effective Communication Strategies includes video interviews with professionals, who explain critical aspects of communication throughout the Alzheimer’s journey, and caregivers who share tips that have worked for their families.

Through its national network of chapters, the Alzheimer’s Association offers programs and services for people with Alzheimer’s disease, their families and caregivers, and represents their interests on Alzheimer’s-related issues before federal, state and local government, and with health and long-term care providers.

To find out about other dates and locations for area classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.

 

