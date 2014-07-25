Alzheimer’s Association Chapter VP Donna Beal Receives National Award for Public Health

Donna Beal, vice president of program services and advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter, has been selected by the Public Health Education & Health Promotion section of the American Health Association to receive the Sarah Mazelis Award.

The winners will be recognized at the PHEHP Awards Luncheon during the APHA 142nd Annual Meeting in November in Washington, D.C.

This luncheon is an opportunity to recognize leaders in the field of public health who have excelled and provided examples to others through their work.

This award is given for outstanding practice in health education.

Sarah Mazelis, for whom this award is named, was a superb practitioner whose keen sense of the field linked with the best of academic theory and conceptualization. As she challenged the system, her adroit political skills made her ideas acceptable and effective. As the saying goes, she was “the practitioner’s practitioner.”

Beal joined the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter in 2010. She received her master’s degree in public health at Tulane University and is a master certified health education specialist.

— Geno Arthur is a communications intern for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter.