Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:09 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Alzheimer’s Association Chapter VP Donna Beal Receives National Award for Public Health

By Geno Arthur for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter | July 25, 2014 | 8:32 a.m.

Donna Beal
Donna Beal

Donna Beal, vice president of program services and advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter, has been selected by the Public Health Education & Health Promotion section of the American Health Association to receive the Sarah Mazelis Award.

The winners will be recognized at the PHEHP Awards Luncheon during the APHA 142nd Annual Meeting in November in Washington, D.C.

This luncheon is an opportunity to recognize leaders in the field of public health who have excelled and provided examples to others through their work.

This award is given for outstanding practice in health education.

Sarah Mazelis, for whom this award is named, was a superb practitioner whose keen sense of the field linked with the best of academic theory and conceptualization. As she challenged the system, her adroit political skills made her ideas acceptable and effective. As the saying goes, she was “the practitioner’s practitioner.”

Beal joined the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter in 2010. She received her master’s degree in public health at Tulane University and is a master certified health education specialist.

 — Geno Arthur is a communications intern for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 