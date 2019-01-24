Alzheimer’s Association Offers Tips for Healthy Aging

At any age, there are lifestyle habits humans can adopt to help maintain or even potentially improve their health. These habits may also help keep people's brains healthy as they age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline.

To help people age well, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering the Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips From the Latest Research program 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Santa Maria Wisdom Center, 2255 S. Depot St.

To register in advance, call 800-272-3900. Seating is limited.

The workshop covers four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging:

Cognitive activity.

Physical health and exercise.

Diet and nutrition.

Social engagement.

In each area, participants will discuss what is known, drawing on current research, as well as what can be done — steps to take now to improve or maintain overall health in each area.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips From the Latest Research is designed for individuals of any age who are looking for information on ways to age as well as possible.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the premier source of information and support for the five million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease. Through its national network of chapters, it offers a range of programs and services for people with the disease, their families and caregivers.

To find out about other dates and locations for classes in your area, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-636-6432.

— Donna Beal for Alzheimer’s Association.