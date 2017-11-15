Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Alzheimer’s Association Opens New Ventura Office

By Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter | November 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Chapter's Ventura County Regional Office has moved to a new address, 2580 E. Main Street, Ste. 201 Ventura.

In honor of the move and a successful Walk to End Alzheimer’s season, Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Chapter invites the public to its Open House and Walk Appreciation Party 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the new Ventura location.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. There will be a toast to celebrate the new office, refreshments will be provided and there will be giveaways.

RSVP to Susan Stewart, 494.5200 ext. 8570 or [email protected]

The association thanks its sponsors, vendors, community supporters, volunteers and team captains for contributing to a successful walk season. Donations are accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/oxnard and act.alz.org/TO.

The California Central Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is headquartered at 1528 Chapala St., Suite 204, Santa Barbara. It and serves Kern, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. For more, visit alz.org/CACentral or call 892-4259.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.

 
