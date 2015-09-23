Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:32 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Alzheimer’s Association Plans Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Santa Maria

By Dylan Ginoza for Alzheimer's Association | September 23, 2015 | 11:12 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association invites the North Santa Barbara County community to unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the 2015 Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s.  

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, presented by Pacific Neuroscience Medical Group, will take place Saturday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Waller Park in Santa Maria.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is more than a walk. It is an experience for 450 participants in Santa Maria critical cause, from advocacy opportunities and clinical studies enrollment to support programs and services.

Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant promise garden ceremony.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

As baby boomers age, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease will rapidly escalate, increasing well beyond today’s more than 5 million Americans, including over 60,000 in Santa Barbara County, to as many as 16 million by 2050.

To start or join a team today, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/walk. To learn more about disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 800.272.3900.

— Dylan Ginoza is the development associate for the Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter.

 
