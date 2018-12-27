Alzheimer’s Association Program Explains Basics of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. It is a progressive and fatal brain disease that is the most common form of dementia. In the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers.

The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families in the Santa Barbara County community. However, the Alzheimer’s Association has created an education program covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia to provide a general overview for people facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed.



To help people age well, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering the Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Pacifica Senior Living, 325 W. Islay St., Santa Barbara. To register in advance, call 800-272-3900. Seating is limited.

The free one-hour program:

» Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

» Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.

» Details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.

» Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.

» Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.

» Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.

To learn about other dates and locations for area classes, call the Alzheimer’s Association, 805-892-4259 ext. 111.

— Marcy Maler for Alzheimer’s Association.