Alzheimer’s Association Tees Up Annual ‘A Swing to Remember’ Golf Tournament

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic affecting more than 5 million Americans today and as many as 16 million by 2050. To raise awareness and funds, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter will host the fifth annual "A Swing to Remember" Golf Tournament on March 30 at Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort Ranch Course.

Check-in will be at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at noon.

“Our goal is to raise $45,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support, advocacy and research efforts,” said Dave Hartley, tournament director, head golf professional for the ranch course and local resident.

Hartley is working with Alzheimer’s Association staff to organize this year’s tournament, in honor of tournament founders Sue and Lew Watkins.

The exclusive golf event includes lunch, a hole-in-one car prize, a golf ball toss, and a dinner and awards reception following the tournament at the Ranch Course Clubhouse. There will also be an exclusive raffle prize of a three-day, two-night stay at the Alisal.

The ranch course is usually open only to those who are members or guests of resort members. Registration fees are $225 per person or $800 per foursome. Alisal members are $600 per foursome. Register now, as space is limited to the first 100 golfers and registration closes on March 11.

Participants may also purchase tribute signs for $100 or $150 for two along the 18-hole course in honor or in memory of anyone with Alzheimer’s. Dinner guests may also join the reception for $50. Sponsorships are also available for community supporters.

Sponsor, register and donate online by clicking here, or contact Whitney McMullen at [email protected] or 805.892.4259, Ext. 101.

— Ashley Lee is the communications manager for the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.