Alzheimer’s Association to Host Second Annual Swing to Remember Golf Tournament in Solvang

By Dylan Ginoza for Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter | February 17, 2016 | 1:50 p.m.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic affecting more than 5 million Americans today and as many as 16 million by 2050.

To raise awareness and funds, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter will host the Second Annual A Swing to Remember Golf Tournament Saturday, March 12, 2016, at the premier Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort, Ranch Course at 1054 S. Alisal Road.

Check-in will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

“Our goal is to raise $35,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support and research efforts,” says local resident and tournament founder, Sue Watkins, who is co-chairing the event with her husband, Lew, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011.

Sue, a contributor to the best-selling book, Chicken Soup for the Soul: Living with Alzheimer’s & Other Dementias, shares about her journey with her husband Lew as he battles Alzheimer’s.

In her story, “Living in the Moment,” she shares about Lew’s diagnosis and her realization over time that “life was not over.”

“I absolutely could not be a good caregiver to Lew without all the resources from the Alzheimer’s Association,” Sue reflected. “With his disease progressing, living with it day-to-day, I could not imagine being able to handle the changes if I didn’t have them, which is why we do this to support the chapter.”

With the support of the Alzheimer’s Association, Sue and Lew, both avid golfers, have rallied friends and businesses in the community to support the vision of “A World Without Alzheimer’s.”

The exclusive golf event includes a hole-in-one car prize, lunch, tee prizes, a raffle featuring exceptional packages and an awards reception.

This course is usually open only to those who golf with a resort member. Participants may also purchase $100 tribute signs along the 18 hole course in honor or in memory of anyone with Alzheimer’s.

Only a few spots for players remain! Registration fees are $150 per person or $500 per foursome. There will be both a handicap flight and open flight.

For more information, contact Trinity Schwartz at [email protected] or 805.892.4259 x101.

Dylan Ginoza is a development associate at Alzheimer's Association California Central Chapter.

