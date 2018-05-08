Alzheimer’s Association to Look at Present, Future of Dementia Care

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic affecting more than 5 million Americans today and as many as 16 million by 2050.

To better inform professionals about Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter will host its seventh annual conference Dementia: Current Trends & Future Directions, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at the Residence Inn by Marriott Oxnard River Ridge.

Speakers include:

Eric Collett, owner and principal, A Mind for All Seasons, LLC

Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach, Alzheimer’s Association

Douglas Pace, director of Alzheimer’s and dementia care, Alzheimer’s Association

Dr. Howard Rosen, professor in residence of neurology at UC San Francisco

Kelsey Stander, adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner, Alzheimer’s and dementia care program at UCLA Geriatrics

The event will feature workshops and presentations covering the journey of dementia with topics on treating and supporting those with dementia, understanding dementia behaviors, communicating for caregivers, and updates on Alzheimer’s research.

Two of the speakers, Fargo and Pace, are professionals from the home office in Chicago of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration is available until June 6. For exhibitor benefits, contact Donna Beal, 892.4259 ext. 107 or [email protected] Six CEUs are offered for the following professionals: LVN, RN, LCSW, MSW and RCFE. Six AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s) will also be available.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The California Central Chapter provides services in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Fore more, visit alz.org/cacentral or call 800-272-3900.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.