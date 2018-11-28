Pixel Tracker

Alzheimer’s Association’s Your Brain Matters Luncheon to Honor Actress Sarah Rafferty

By Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter | November 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative, Santa Barbara County, led by Katina Etsell of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, presents the Fifth Anniversary Your Brain Matters Luncheon, 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree is the honorary chair for the fundraising event honoring actress and Alzheimer’s champion Sarah Rafferty (who is also the keynote speaker) with the Alzheimer’s Leadership Award.

Rafferty is a TV and film actress, best known for portraying executive assistant Donna on USA network’s show Suits.

Heather Snyder, the scientific speaker, will discuss recent research updates from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including the link between controlling blood pressure and reduced risk of mild cognitive impairment, and why diet is impactful in the gut-liver-brain connection.

Snyder is senior director of medical and acientific Ooerations at the Alzheimer’s Association. She manages the association’s International Research Grant Program, through which the association funds research around the world.

More than five million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease — two thirds of who are women. In her early 60s, a woman is about twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s over the course of her lifetime than she is likely to develop breast cancer.

The volunteer-led Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter is driven by influential women who bring community leaders together to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Alzheimer’s is the third-leading cause of death in California, and the fourth-leading cause of death in Santa Barbara County alone,” said Rhonda Spiegel, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter

“More than 10,000 people live with Alzheimer’s in our county, and women are disproportionately affected by the disease,” she said.

The luncheon will include a tribute to Gerd Jordano for five years of leadership and service as co-founder of the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative.

Pam Montana, younger-onset Alzheimer’s expert and advocate for the Alzheimer’s Women’s Scientific Advisory Council, will give her voice to the experience of those living with Alzheimer’s.

Special recognition will be given to world-renowned and local Santa Barbara artist Flavia Weedn, who passed away from Alzheimer’s, by showcasing her original art and items from her estate.

The luncheon will feature raffle prizes, including a two-night stay at Hotel Californian with dinner for two at Due Lune Cucina, and a live auction, including a two-night stay package at the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito and two VIP tickets to a live taping of Dancing with the Stars.

For tickets and to pre-purchase raffle tickets, visit act.alz.org/awisb. For more information, visit alz.org/CACentralCoast or call 805-892-4259.

— Ashley Lee for Alzheimer’s Association California Central Chapter.

 

